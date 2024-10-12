Facelift to Vinukonda RTC bus stand with Rs 15 cr

  • Menu
Guntur: Minister for Transport M Ramaprasad Reddy, along with Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu on Friday inaugurated six new APSRTC services from Vinukonda Bus Stand to various cities and towns.

Speaking on this occasion, Ramaprasad Reddy said they have prepared the plan for the development of Vinukonda APSRTC Bus Stand at a cost of Rs 15 crore and to provide better facilities to the passengers.

APSRTC executive director Venkateswarulu and Palandu district regional manager Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated in the programme.

sidekick