Facial Recognition Services for GST payers from JanUary

Vijayawada : Facial recognition services will be useful in preventing irregularities committed by fake Goods and Ser-vices Tax (GST)payers, said Surapati Prashant Kumar, the joint commissioner of state taxes, commercial taxes department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the state government has decided to launch advanced technology from January 2025 to check irregularities.

In a press release on Sunday, Prashant Kumar said the state taxes department officials have focused on the implementation of instructions of the Babu A, the chief commissioner of state taxes, commercial taxes department, to upgrade the technology and enhance services at the GST centres in the state.

Prashant Kumar said chief commissioner Babu A has recently visited a newly installed GST centre located under the limits of Vijayawada Division 1 and inspected the functioning of the centre and services avail-able there. He said the state government decided to implement the Facial Recognition Services for the GST payers from the January and gearing up in this regard.

He said Babu A has directed the officials to ensure hassle-free services to the taxpayers at the GST centres.

He said tax payment is part of the business but some people are registering their name and business with fake Aadhaar cards and documents and are stopping the payments after some time.

He further said these persons are evading the Input Tax Credit (ITC) and felt it should be checked. He said GST centres have been modernised to ensure hassle-free tax payment services and check the irregulari-ties. Prashant Kumar said Facial Recognition Services will be useful to both commercial taxes department and taxpayers.