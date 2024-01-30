Fact-finding team submits report on Srivani trust to TTD

Tirupati: The fact-finding committee, constituted by Tirupati Press Club to find out the facts on the allegations levelled against Srivani Trust of TTD, has submitted its report to TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy in Tirumala on Monday. The committee members, led by Press Club president J Bhaskar Reddy, G Sridhar, Adimulam Sekhar and others were present on the occasion.

The committee made it clear that they have made a comprehensive study on the affairs of Sri Vani Trust amid allegations levelled by various quarters that there was no transparency in its activities and utilisation of funds. The TTD has been collecting Rs 10,000 donation from devotees under the Trust and the donors will be given a break darshan ticket on the payment of Rs 500 additionally to worship Lord Venkateswara.

With the funds received by the trust, TTD has been constructing new temples across the country, renovating ancient temples and for similar purposes. As the Opposition parties intensified their allegations, TTD has even released a white paper on the trust funds. In this backdrop, the fact-finding committee of the media has visited various temples in the past six months and studied the ongoing activities before finalising its report.

They have also interacted with devotees at field-level at several places in Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur and Godavari districts and prepared a comprehensive report. The committee has recommended to the TTD to ensure the limit of 1,000 darshan tickets quota to Sri Vani donors on each day besides taking up steps to see that there should not be no long queue lines at the counters. Also, it has recommended that TTD should inform the public on various activities under the trust through the media from time to time.