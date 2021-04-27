Facts about Polavaram revised estimates

The long-pending project dream realising soon, and the credit goes to the YSRCP government, as it is planning and executing the project meticulously and to be completed as per the schedule.



YSRCP senior leaders alleged that the jealous Telugu Desam Party leaders squabbling with biased criticism and the YS Jagan's government determined to complete Andhra Pradesh's dream project, no matter, obstacles and malicious propaganda by the opposition. The YSRCP leadership hopes that the TDP leaders will end the propaganda and realise that the works are transparent and under the CWC guidance.

While the Telugu Desam Party, in power during 2016, increased the cost estimates by Rs.1500 crores, on the request of the contracting agency. The same party, currently in opposition, shouting at revised estimates by Rs. 1656 crores. They increased the headworks estimated cost of Rs. 4054 to Rs. 5535 in 2016, and issued the orders by the TDP government. In 2013, the contracting agency had entered an agreement with an estimation of Rs. 4054 crores. The contracting company requested the government to increase the cost in 2015-16, and Chandrababu Naidu honored the request with no hesitation, said the YSRCP leaders.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) must approve any increase or revision of Polavaram Project works. The special authority appointed by CWC supervises the project construction. This special authority's decision is final to make any changes, additions, and modifications to the project. The state government has the limited role of supervising the construction work only. The central government agencies monitoring even the designs as the project has the world's largest flood discharge capacity.

The project has damaged many places because of heavy floods in the last two years, including the diaphragm wall and the upper cofferdams. These damages were because the previous government executed them against the engineering principles. Given these experiences, the CWC has been changing periodically in the designs and to construct the reservoir to withstand 50 lakh cusecs of the flood. The frequent changes are increasing the amount of work and variations in the construction. Nearly 1.20 cubic meters of excavation have to do in the approach channel alone, which is four times higher than the initial estimations. Still, the CWC need to approve another three designs.

The cutoff diaphragm wall will be constructed at 12 X 1354 meter dimensions at the end of the spill channel. This diaphragm wall prevents concrete blocks and mud from being washed away by the massive floods released from the spillway. This cutoff diaphragm wall will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs.83.17 crores.

Soil hardening works in Gap-2;

The earth cum rock-fill dam is crucial to the project. We must harden the sand in the riverbed to a depth of about 100 feet, called Vibro-compression. This process hardens the soil and fills the gaps with sand. With the revised designs, it is to be filled with brick and concrete, called stone columns.

Depp soil mixing work will harden the earth from the depth, and this process will make it hard like a rock with no gaps in the underground. On this, the earth cum rock-fill dam will be constructed. With this revised work, the seepage from the riverbed prevented and helps in strengthening the earth cum rock-fill dam. The Rs. 211.12 crore tenders called for this work on the instructions of CWC.

Construction of dams in Gap-1 and Gap-3;

The estimated value has increased because of additional works added to the agreement value with the contracting company. The Andhra Pradesh government invited the tenders only after the CWC approvals for the enhanced estimates.