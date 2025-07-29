Fake ₹22,000 Investment Video of Chandrababu Naidu Goes Viral: AP Cybercrime Issues Warning

Cybercriminals, who are constantly devising new types of fraud targeting the common man, have now chosen Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as their latest target. Chandrababu, known for encouraging youth by saying they can create miracles with technology, has given several interviews to various channels in the past. However, cybercriminals have distorted his words from one such interview and created a fake video.

In the video, it falsely appears as though Chandrababu is saying, "Invest ₹22,000 and earn a regular income through your phone." This fake video is being circulated widely on social media. TDP members have made it clear that Chandrababu has no connection whatsoever with this fabricated content.

In the past, similar scams were attempted by cybercriminals who used the names of public figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming, "Invest ₹500 and get ₹5,000 profit," or falsely alleging that Ratan Tata was giving away ₹10,000 for free. They even created fake videos featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to lure people into Bitcoin scams.

Andhra Pradesh Cyber Crime Department IG A.K. Ravi Krishna has advised the public not to fall for such fake advertisements. He assured that those involved in these cyber frauds will be caught and brought to justice.