Make Pampanuru a prominent pilgrim centre: Sunitha

Pampanuru (Atmakur mandal): RaptaduMLA Paritala Sunitha announced that the Pampanuru Sri Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy temple would be developed into one of the most prominent pilgrimage centres in Andhra Pradesh.

She made the statement while participating as the chief guest in the swearing-in ceremony of the new temple management committee, held amid grand celebrations on Sunday.

The MLA was welcomed with temple honours by priests and officials. She offered special prayers to Sri Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy, Sri Manjunatha Swamy, and Goddess Parvati, and later took part in the traditional pallaki seva. As part of development works, the MLA performed bhumi pooja for the construction of 22 toilets near the temple premises, taken up at a cost of ₹30 lakh under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

She later administered the oath to the newly appointed temple committee, with Venu Gopal Reddy assuming charge as Chairman.

Addressing the gathering, Sunitha said many aspirants had shown interest in serving the deity, but preference was given to a committed local candidate. She emphasised that Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy is revered as a powerful deity and that the new committee must work with integrity to enhance temple facilities and ensure hassle-free darshan for thousands of visiting devotees.

She noted that large-scale development was initiated during her earlier tenure as a Minister and assured further support. The MLA said an estimated ₹14.5 crore was required for comprehensive temple development and that she, along with officials, would pursue funding with the Chief Minister and Endowments Ministry. Plans were also prepared for additional toilets near Pampanuru Bus Stand and at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple to improve pilgrim convenience.

Sunitha called for collective efforts to transform Pampanuru into a widely celebrated spiritual destination in the state.