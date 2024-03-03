Fake currency notes worth ` 15 lakh seized

Vizianagaram: The district police busted a fake currency racket and seized notes worth Rs 15 lakh and arrested two here on Saturday. R Govinda Rao, sub divisional police officer revealed the details.

After getting information, CI K Ramarao and SI K Durga Prasada Rao arrested B Chakradhar of Vizianagaram and R Vishnu of Gadasam village in Dattirajetu and seized Rs 25,000 fake currency from each of them.

Later, the police intensified the investigation and extracted the information from the duo that they are in touch with Chandramani Pal of Chenchunara village in Jaipur of Odisha state. They received around Rs 15, 00, 000 fake currency notes and paid original currency of Rs 3 lakhs to him.

B Chakradhar was in jail for some time in two rape cases and he maintained relation with Chandramani pal who was also in Vizianagaram jail who was arrested in some other case and later released on bail. Later, both made a plan with R Vishnu. The police arrested Vishnu and Chakradhar and formed a team to nab Chandramani pal, DSP said.