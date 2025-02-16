Fake currency racket busted

Rajamahendravaram: In a significant breakthrough, the East Godavari district police successfully busted a counterfeit currency racket, seizing fake notes worth Rs 1, 06, 58, 000 and arresting five individuals involved in the illegal operation.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore explained the details of the case. The investigation was launched following a complaint filed by Palli Rambabu, a resident of Bikkavolu village.

The complaint led to the arrest of key accused Chitturi Haribabu, along with four other suspects, identified as Seelam Kedareshwara Srinivas, Cheekatla Yedukondalu, Dhonepudi Madhu, and Karri Manikumar.

During the raid, police confiscated 39,700 counterfeit notes of Rs 500, 200, and 100 denominations from A-5 Karri Manikumar, amounting to Rs 1, 02, 80, 000, while Rs 3, 78, 000 worth of fake Rs 500 notes were seized from the other four accused.

Additionally, genuine currency worth Rs 9,680, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car, five mobile phones, printers, scanners, laminators, a computer system, and SBI-labeled paper seals were recovered.

The police acted swiftly after the complainant discovered the counterfeit notes while attempting to make a purchase. Investigations revealed that the accused were engaged in large-scale production and circulation of fake currency.

Under the supervision of SP Kishore, a special police team, including Anaparthi CI and Bikkavolu SI, successfully tracked and apprehended the culprits.

The accused have been remanded, and further investigations are underway to uncover possible links to a larger counterfeit network.