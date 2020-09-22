Fake currency racket busted in Kakinada, 4 held

Sarpavaram police have nabbed a gang who allegedly tried to cheat a man by making him believe that they had Rs 2,000 notes and Rs 500 notes of worth Rs 90 lakh. Sarpavaram CI Govindaraju disclosed the details to the media on Monday night. Four persons from Visakhapatnam and one person from Kakinada Karnangari Street tried to cheat Chalagalla Naga Prasad on Gangaraju Nagar Road No. 7 in Kakinada Rural Colony Village on the phone. Initially, they showed a video cartons of Rs 2,000 notes being found to be huge, and then over the phone, they pretended to have more Rs 2,000 notes and asked them Rs. 500 notes in return.

It is believed that Rs 90 lakh will be provided for Rs 500 notes in return to Rs 1 crore of Rs. 2000 notes. The suspect, Naga Prasad, informed the police after being asked to come to Nagamalli junction on Monday evening.

According to him, police have detained Bhamidipati Venkata Sudhakar of Visakhapatnam Railway New Colony, Tatikayala Raja Ravi Shekhar of Visakhapatnam Peddajalaripeta, Kamaka Narasinga Rao of Malkapura, Visakhapatnam, Kodi Konda Babu of Visakhapatnam and Nidadavole Surya Subrahmasharma of Kakinada Karnangari Junction. The case was registered and further investigation is on.