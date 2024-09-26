False Claims About Srivari Laddu : Former MP Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP Margani Bharat Ram has criticized Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for spreading false claims about the quality of Tirumala's famous laddu prasadam. Speaking at a press conference held at the YSR Congress Party office on Wednesday, Bharat Ram accused the coalition government of trying to mislead the public due to their failure to implement various welfare schemes.

He pointed out that the allegations of adulteration in the laddu, including claims of vegetable oil being mixed, were initially made by TTD Executive Officer Syamala Rao. Bharat Ram questioned how Naidu could assert that animal fat was included in the laddu without proper evidence. He stated that both Naidu and the TTD EO were spreading lies.

Bharat Ram also raised concerns about the delay in releasing reports regarding the laddu's quality, asking why it took two months to provide this information. He alleged that CM Naidu had harmed the sentiments of Hindus for political gain.

He noted that during the YSRCP's governance, there were no non-Hindu members in the TTD governing body and highlighted that Naidu had previously removed the Veyi Kalla Mantapam in Tirumala. He criticized the coalition government for accumulating a debt of 42,000 crores in just four months. He also alleged that under the TDP regime, TTD used to buy a kilo of ghee for only 279 rupees.