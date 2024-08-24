Families of deceased receive cheques as promised

Anakapalli: As assured by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, compensation cheques of Rs1 crore to the deceased families of the reactor blast were handed over on Friday.

As part of it, Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan handed over 17 cheques of Rs 1 crore each as ex gratia to the family members of the deceased who lost their lives in the reactor blast occurred at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district.

Family members of V Sanyasi Naidu, E Chinnarao, P Mohan Durga Prasad, J Chiranjeevi and Pusarla Venkata Sai from Anakapalli district received cheques by deputy tahsildar M. Ganapathi Rao of Rambilli mandal.

Rolugunta tahsildar K. Varahalu handed over the cheques to the family members of N Reddy and B Nageswara Ramachandra Rao of Visakhapatnam district.

Chodavaram Deputy Tahsildar P. Satyanarayana gave compensation to the family members of M Narayana Rao and B Ananda Rao of Vizianagaram district.

The family members of Prashanth and P Rajasekhar received cheques from deputy tahsildar D. Ramesh Babu.

A cheque was handed over to the family members of K. Ganesh Kumar from East Godavari district by deputy tahsildar M. Raja of V. Madugula.

Similarly, Ch Harika and M Nagababu of Kakinada were given cheques by Narsipatnam deputy tahsildar Y. Shyam Kumar. Revenue officials handed over cheques to M Surendra, M Satish and J Partha Sarathi.