Famous regional delicacies are special attractions

Machilipatnam: As part of Masula Beach Festival-2025, currently underway at Manginapudi Beach in Machilipatnam, Minister for Excise, Mines and Geology, and Resources Kollu Ravindra on Friday inaugurated the Heli-rides alongside district Collector DK Balaji.

Following the inauguration, they took a helicopter ride to inspect the beach’s surrounding areas and assess any traffic issues for tourists visiting Masula Beach.

Various types of food stalls, food courts, fast food outlets, and biryani stalls featuring renowned dishes from different regions have been set up at the Festival.

A special stall has been dedicated for tasting Bandaru Laddu and Bandaru Halwa, which have brought unique recognition to Bandaru and are famous worldwide.

The immense crowds visiting the beach festival are relishing the taste of Bandaru Laddu. Stalls have also been set up for Madugula Halwa from Anakapalli district and special dishes from the Godavari districts.

Under the supervision of the District Department of Industries, stalls have been set up for imitation jewellery, micro-plating ornaments, beverages, fruit pulp, and coir cashew.

Additionally, stalls have been arranged under the aegis of ALEAP (Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of AP), featuring special dishes from Godavari districts and lace sales.

The District Handlooms and Textiles department has organised an exhibition and sale of famous handloom textiles from various parts of the state. There is a Special APCO textiles stall and Vijaya Krishna Milk Union Dairy Products.

A stall set up by the District Legal Services Authority is providing information about free legal aid and raising awareness about various laws.

Under the supervision of DRDA and MEPMA, products made by women’s self-help groups are being exhibited and sold.

The Giant Wheel and Columbus rides are standing out as special attractions among the amusement options.