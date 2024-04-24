Live
- Metal, PSU stocks lead market gains
- Congress ready to set 'dangerous precedent' by implementing Inheritance Tax: PM Modi
- Countdown starts for polling for 14 LS seats in K'taka, public campaigning to end today
- Where are the two crore jobs that were promised, asks Congress chief Kharge as Kerala prepares to vote
- Ericsson, IIT Kanpur's tech incubator F.I.R.S.T to drive financial solution innovations
- WhatsApp Update: Admins Can Soon Hide Specific Groups From Comunity List
- Massive Rally Held in Southern Constituency as Jana Sena, TDP and BJP Unite for Election Campaign
- Former MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy Holds Road Show and Meeting Program Ahead of General Elections
- YSR Congress Party MLA Candidate Conducts Election Campaign in Visakhapatnam
- Fan Support Grows for Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Election Campaign
Just In
Fan Support Grows for Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Election Campaign
Highlights
The election campaign for Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyala District President, Mr. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, is gaining momentum as fans and supporters rally behind him.
The election campaign for Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyala District President, Mr. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, is gaining momentum as fans and supporters rally behind him.
Recently, the campaign reached the 26th and 27th wards of Panyam Constituency, where Mr. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy conducted a successful campaign with the support of corporators, urban corporators, YSRCP leaders, activists, and other supporters.
The enthusiasm and dedication of fans and supporters are evident as they pray for Mr. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy to win with a huge majority in the upcoming election.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS