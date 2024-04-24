Fan Support Grows for Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Election Campaign

The election campaign for Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyala District President, Mr. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, is gaining momentum as fans and supporters rally behind him.

Recently, the campaign reached the 26th and 27th wards of Panyam Constituency, where Mr. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy conducted a successful campaign with the support of corporators, urban corporators, YSRCP leaders, activists, and other supporters.

The enthusiasm and dedication of fans and supporters are evident as they pray for Mr. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy to win with a huge majority in the upcoming election.







































