Fantastic opportunity to meet my voters: Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Former Minister and Nellore city legislator Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said he is not worried about losing berth in the Cabinet and would strive hard for success in the 2024 polls thus strengthening chances to become a Minister another time. Addressing the gathering at Gandhi statue in the city on Sunday, he emotionally said he is always grateful to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for offering him berth in the Cabinet in 2019. Anil Kumar announced he is going to knock all households in the city limits to express his gratitude to the voters who supported him in 2019 polls and would be available at the party office even up to 9 pm every day.

"I am not worried about the ministerial position. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to meet all my voters and prepare for victory for the third time in 2024. Now, I am free and can visit households of voters in the city and collect their opinion on how to improve my services. I seek their blessings for the upcoming elections," said Anil Kumar. Stating opposition was nominal in the coming elections, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to rule the state again. He dared the opposition leaders to gather all sources to face the elections.