Fapcci to conduct online course on food processing from June 10

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a 10-day online certificate course on ''Entrepreneurship Development Programme in Food Processing' commencing from June 10th, according to programme director Sk Sahabuddin.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that the food processing industry is a sunrise sector that is serving as a vital link between the agriculture and industrial segments of the economy.

The food processing industry is a potential source for driving the rural economy as it brings about the synergy between the consumer industry and agriculture.

This sector has a wide variety of opportunities for setting up manufacturing and service enterprises, especially the MSME sector. The training programme is designed to give more in-depth knowledge to aspiring entrepreneurs who would like to enter in the food processing sector.

The participants gain insightful knowledge about how to proceed with their future business plans in the right direction and live interaction with the experts.

Domain experts from Bank MSME division, Chartered Accountants, practicing legal implementers, marketing professionals and the Government officials will share their valuable inputs and real-life experiences with the trainees.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, academicians and students are welcome to join the certificate course.

Regarding the topics covered he said that methods of identifying the market, methods of procurement of raw materials, project report preparation, financing loans from a bank, packaging and branding, legal aspects, FSSAI license and registration system, food processing technologies and services, export opportunities, schemes and policies, risk management will be covered.

After the session was completed the FPCCI will assess and issue certificates to the participants, he said.

For details the interested may contact SK Sahabuddin on 80085759624 / Email: [email protected] or K Srikanth on 9391422821 /

Email: [email protected]