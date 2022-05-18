FAPTO protests at SSC spot centres

Ongole: The members of Prakasam district unit of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers' Organisation (FAPTO) staged a protest in front of the SSC spot centres in Ongole on Tuesday.



BTA State general secretary K Mohan Rao, district secretary Suvarna Babu, APTF 257 district president Vaka Janardhana Reddy, UTF district president O Veerareddy, APCPSEA leader Bajikhan, APTF 1938 district president KVG Keerthi, STU district president Dasari Srinivasulu and others demanded the government to immediately cancel the CPS model, and stop implementing National Education Policy 2020. They also demanded release and implementation of the PRC GOs and an increase in remuneration for correcting the SSC answer sheets in the spot. They also wanted the government to release the transfers and promotions schedule and fulfil the vacancies.

UTF women secretary Umamaheswari, STU district secretary Venkayteswarlu, BTA leaders P Venkatarao, and others also participated in the programme.