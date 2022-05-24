Farm Labourers Assn demands release of NREGS wage dues

Nandyal: Members of Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam (APVKS) laid a siege to the collectorate here on Monday demanded clearance of MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) pending bills besides suspension of works. Speaking on the occasion, state secretary of APVKS Shiva Naga Rani alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was trying to debilitate the scheme by gradually reducing the funding. She pointed out that the budget allocations for the NREGS had come down to Rs 73,000 crore this financial year as against the Rs 98,000 crore last year. "It is very unfortunate that the summer allowance to the workers has been stopped. Additional amounts paid toward drinking water, crowbar and plastic vessels have been done away with, which indicates the nefarious plans of the BJP government to dilute the scheme," said Shiva Naga Rani.

District general secretary of Sangam M Nageshwara Rao said that according to the Act, the wages have to be paid every 15 days. But the bills are not paid for months due to which the labourers are facing lots of problems to run households. Political parties are also least bothered to address the issue, he lamented. Another leader Saddam Hussain said that due to lack of facilities at the works, several people have died after suffering sunstrokes. He alleged that the Central government is least bothered to take care of the family members of the deceased. He demanded the government immediately clear the wage dues of the workers. District president of Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam R Eshawariah condemned two-session work system instead of single session in a day for the workers, introduced in the NREGS. He demanded the government to immediately withdraw the decision or else they would be forced to intensify the agitation across the state. After the protest, the leaders submitted a representation to joint collector Narapureddy Mourya. The leaders Balaiah, Sudhakar, Swamuli, Hymavathi, Saheb, Narasimha Naik, David, Bangaraiah, Rathnamma, Hussain Vali, Obulesu and others participated in the agitation.