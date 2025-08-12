Farmer alleges corruption in land dispute

Puttaparthi: An emotional protest by a farmer from Sri Sathya Sai district is drawing attention to a land dispute he claims has been stalled by official corruption. Anjaneyulu from Kadiri arrived at Puttaparthi Collectorate on Monday, wearing a garland made of 284 petitions, symbolising his repeated submissions, and so far, fruitless attempts to resolve his case.

Anjaneyulu alleged that Nallamada Tahsildar is committing fraud. The dispute centers on 4 acres and 74 cents of land in Pulagampalli village that Anjaneyulu says he bought in 2019. He claims the land was double-registered to another farmer, Venkataramana, who was able to register 3 acres and 60 cents of the land in his own name. According to Anjaneyulu, this was done with the help of corrupt revenue officials who accepted bribes to validate a forged lease deed.

Anjaneyulu claims that he has the original documents to prove his ownership, including a court order from 2019 that confirmed the seller’s title. Yet, just days after the land was registered to Venkataramana, Anjaneyulu purchased the land based on its official registration.

Anjaneyulu claims a previous Tahsildar recommended cancelling the fraudulent registration, but the current Tahsildar, Ranganayakulu, changed the report to favor Venkataramana after allegedly accepting a bribe.

Appealing directly to senior officials, Anjaneyulu has demanded that his documents be verified and that he receive justice. In a bold statement, he offered to have himself and his family expelled from the district if his records are proven fake. He emphasized the urgency of his situation, citing his responsibilities as a father of three daughters.