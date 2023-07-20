Farmers and women concerns should be addressed in monsoon session: Vijayasai Reddy

Ahead of commencement of monsoon session of Parliament on Thursday, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy took to Twitter and emphasised on the importance of conducting productive discussions and debates during the parliamentary meetings. He also said that there should be constructive debates on government bills.

The Rajya Sabha member also highlighted the importance of addressing the concerns of farmers and women during the monsoon parliament session.

Reddy also commented on the all-party meeting held in Delhi on Wednesday. He mentioned various issues related to the Andhra Pradesh state were raised at the meeting and asserted that he urged the central government to take action towards resolving them.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for intense debates and discussions between the ruling party and the opposition. With five state assembly elections are around in next few months and the Lok Sabha elections next year, both opposition and ruling are preparing their strategies to gain an advantage over each other.

The ruling party and the opposition leaders are expected to engage in vigorous exchanges, as they seek to showcase their strengths and policies to the public. Given the political significance of the upcoming elections, the debates and discussions in Parliament are likely to be highly charged and aimed at influencing public opinion.

It remains to be seen how the ruling party and the opposition utilise this platform to further their respective agendas and gain an upper hand in the political landscape.