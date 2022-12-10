Farmers caught unawares as cyclone triggers rains

U Kothapalli (Kakinada District): Under the influence of Cyclone Mandous, the high tidal waves are disrupting regular traffic between Uppada and Kakinada beach road. In view of heavy winds coupled with tidal waves, small sandstorm also ensued making people panic.

The sea at Kakinada shore is very rough and waves are touching Kakinada to Uppada road. The tidal waves rose to 4 to 5 m high and touched roads. And the sea water crossed Geo Tube wall and touched Uppada road.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning to AP. Light moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh and interior places in Rayalaseema.

The villagers of Uppada have expressed grave concern as they are frequently exposed to the peril of high tidal waves, particularly during cyclonic period. They criticised that the officials and leaders will give empty promises during their visits and remain as mere spectators and do little help to the affected villagers.

Due to cyclone threat, the Agriculture department officials suggested farmers to suspend their agriculture operations until December 11. As per the officials' suggestions, farmers suspended their agriculture operations in the district.

Meanwhile, unaware of the cyclone, some farmers have dried paddy on the roads and the government didn't supply tarpaulins to them for protecting paddy from rains and winds. Farmers became angry as the officials haven't alerted them regarding cyclone. And now, paddy got drenched in rainwater, leaving the farmers to wonder whether the government will procure it or not.

The farmers criticised that agriculture department officials have totally failed in protecting their interest as they have failed to provide tarpaulins and also refused to procure paddy from them as the produce is totally wet.

When The Hans India contacted District Agriculture Officer N Vijay Kumar, he said that paddy was cultivated in 91,040 hectares in the Kakinada district in Kharif season and 70% of harvesting was completed. Harvesting of the remaining 30% was stalled due to cyclone threat. He said that in view of the continuation of the threat of cyclone till December 11, they are not procuring paddy from farmers.

Vijay Kumar advised farmers to suspend agriculture operation until December 11 in view of the impending threat of the cyclone. He also advised them to wait till the threat ceases and they will accept the paddy after the cyclone subsides. Harvesting can be continued in upland areas as there is no threat of cyclones, he added.

Speaking to The Hans India, RDO BV Ramana stated that there is no threat from cyclone. But they are taking precautionary measures in order to avert any unpredictable danger to the people and the places in the district. He said that no untoward incidents have been reported.