Farmers demand bridge over Korra Vagu

Ahalyapuram (Panyam): Farmers of Ahalyapuram village in Panyam mandal are facing severe difficulties in reaching their farmlands due to the absence of a bridge across the Korra Vagu stream.

The stream, which flows beside the village, carries water almost throughout the year except in summer. Following recent rains and the release of water into the SRBC canals, the stream is now flowing up to waist level. On the other side of the stream lie hundreds of acres of cultivable land. Without a bridge, farmers are forced to take a four- to five-kilometre detour to reach their fields, instead of the half- to one-kilometre distance if crossed directly.

With the sowing season in progress, the problem has become acute. Farmers are struggling to transport bullock carts, tractors, agricultural labourers, seeds, and other inputs to their fields. Many are risking their lives by wading through the swift, waist-deep waters, carrying seed bags, pesticide sacks, and tools. The strong current, coupled with slippery terrain, has made the crossing dangerous.

Villagers recall that several accidents have occurred in the past while crossing the stream during the monsoon. They lament that even routine agricultural work turns into a hazardous and exhausting task during this period. The absence of proper infrastructure, they say, has been causing delays, losses, and safety risks year after year. The farming community has appealed to the authorities to address the issue on priority. They are demanding the construction of a bridge across Korra Vagu to ensure safe, quick, and uninterrupted access to their farmlands. Farmers believe that a permanent solution will not only prevent accidents but also improve agricultural productivity in the region.