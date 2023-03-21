Farmers demand compensation for damage caused by hailstorm

Anantapur-Sathya Sai: The untimely hailstorm that hit the state on Friday caused large-scale damage by affecting over 30,000 acres of paddy, maize, chili, green gram, drumstick, papaya, mango and other crops. Thousands of farmers have been affected by the unseasonal rains and hailstorms that led to complete harvest losses in Rayalaseema. Agriculture department officials estimate indicates that over 1,200 acres of horticulture crops were damaged in the erstwhile Anantapur district alone.

Heavy damage to the crops was reported due to heavy rain and hailstorms in Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts on March 18. Speaking to The Hans India the farmers demanded compensation from the government. Kistappa a farmer said, "Due to heavy rain and hailstorm, our standing crops have been damaged.

We have a large family and are fully dependent on agriculture and labour work. The government should provide compensation for our loss." Another farmer Rajanna said, "Crops in around 1.5 acres of land have been damaged due to heavy rain and hailstorm. The crops have collapsed due to heavy rain and hailstorm. Most of the farmers have taken loans for growing these crops. Government should help us and provide compensation," he added.

Notably, unusually high temperatures at this time of the year were already a cause of worry for farmers and the untimely rain and wind caused even more damage to the crops.

Mango crop was damaged in NP Kunta, Nallacheruvu, Tanakallu, Bukkapatnam and Kambaduru mandals. Papaya crop worth Rs 48 lakh was damaged in Rapthadu, Garladinne and Atmakur mandals. Chilli, tomato and paddy crops were also affected.

Suresh Babu, a farmer from Gooty regretted that farmers are in a hurry to sell off mangoes, papaya, muskmelon and pomegranate at throw-away prices.