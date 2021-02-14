Farmers' organisations pay tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Ongole: Following the call given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the members of various farmers' organisations paid rich tributes to the Pulwama martyrs in Ongole on Sunday.

The convoy of vehicles carrying Indian military personnel on the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber near Awantipura in Pulwama district of the then Jammu and Kashmir State, on February 14, 2019. The attack claimed lines of 40 CRPF men and it is said to be one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the country. Remembering the sacrifice of the jawans, the kisans and their union leaders lit candles and paid rich tributes.

The AIKSCC district convener Chunduri Rangarao, Tobacco Board vice-chairman Pammi Bhadrireddy, AP Rythu Sangham district general secretary Vadde Hanumareddy, president Pentyala Hanumantha Rao, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham leader R Venkatarao retired Syndicate Bank AGM D Veera Narayana, and other Left parties' leaders and others participated in the programme.