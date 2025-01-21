Farmers seek MPs’ support

Ongole: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers, farm workers’ associations, and various trade unions in the district staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Monday, in support of Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is fighting for the farmers.

The leaders of the organisations and associations demanded the MPs speak for the farmers and put pressure on the Union government to accept their demands in the discussions scheduled on February 14.

Speaking at the protest, the SKM Prakasam district convener Chunduri Rangarao, and leaders from AP Rythu Sangham, AP Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham, Akhila Bharata Rythu Coolie Sangham, AITUC, CITU, and other organisations explained that Dallewal and other farmers have been on hunger strike for the fulfilment of the promises made to the farmers, including fixing of minimum support prices as per the formula C2+50% as suggested by the Swaminathan commission, providing legal status to the MSP, relieve farmers from loans once, take back the decision to fix smart meters to the agricultural pump sets, etc.,

Welcoming the move by the government, the leaders said that they are writing to the MPs in the country through emails, explaining the plight of the farmers, and seeking their support in favour of them.

The associations and organisation leaders Dadala Subbarao, Vadde Hanumareddy, Pamidi Venkatarao, Kothakota Venkateswarlu, G Srinivasulu, MS Sai, and others were present.