Farmers stage stir at police station seeking protection from tuskers

Komarada (Vizianagaram): The farmers of Komarada mandal staged a dharna at police station on Saturday demanding the authorities to save them elephant menace. Farmers from Duggi, Kallikota, Vikram Puram and GR Valasa villages reached the police station and expressed their anguish over the wild elephants creating panic in their villages and destroying crops.



They explained that a herd of elephants has been roaming these villages for the past few months and damaging horticulture crops like vegetables, banana and others and even killed some farmers. "We are afraid even to visit our agriculture fields to check on the crops as the wild beasts are chasing and killing us. We demand the authorities to drive the herd away from our villages and protect crops and lives of the people," they said.

The farmers also demanded the forest and revenue officials to release compensation for the crop losses incurred due to elephants. The officials have assessed the loss to the horticulture crops but so far have not released the compensation, they said.

Later, the agitating farmers submitted a memorandum at tahasildar office. CPM leaders K Sambamurthy, TDP leaders R Papinaidu, R Kasinaidu and others participated in the protest.