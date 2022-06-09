Farmers urged not to declare crop holiday

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla has urged farmers not to declare crop holiday as the government is releasing Rs 120 crore towards paddy procurement during Rabi season. He inspected major and minor canals along with irrigation, revenue and ONGC officials at Allavaram, I Polavaram, Uppalaguptam, Katrenikona and other areas in Konaseema district on Wednesday. He identified the problem relating to de-silt and immediately ordered the officials to remove mud in both the canals. He also stated that grievances of farmers are genuine and assured to solve them.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Collector said that Rs 120 crore would be released on Thursday towards paddy procurement during Rabi season. He also informed that pesticides and seeds for Kharif season are readily available to be issued to farmers and asked them to take seeds from RBK centres.

Reminding that certain farmers have declared crop holiday in Allavaram, Katrenikona, Uppalaguptam and Amalapuram mandals only, Collector Himanshu Shukla urged farmers not to declare crop holiday and assured of his cooperation to them.

It may be mentioned here that 'The Hans India' published a news item with headline 'Konaseema farmers declare crop holiday for kharif' on Wednesday.