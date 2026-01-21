Farmers warned against excessive use of urea

Amaravati: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi has cautioned that the indiscriminate and excessive use of urea in agriculture is leading to several harmful consequences. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said that instead of following the scientifically recommended fertilizer ratio of 4:2:1, farmers are applying urea in excessive proportions such as 7:2.8:1.

She explained that the overuse of urea results in soil degradation, increased pest incidence, higher input costs, and contributes to both air and water pollution. However, she said that these problems can be effectively addressed by adopting certain modern practices recommended by the government and agricultural scientists. As part of these measures, Dr Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi stated that a 500 ml bottle of nano urea is equivalent to a 45 kg bag of conventional urea.

She added that soil testing can help reduce urea usage by up to 20 per cent. The use of neem-coated urea, she said, ensures the availability of nitrogen to crops over a longer period, improving nutrient use efficiency.