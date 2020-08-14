Father kills son over alleged property dispute in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a ghastly incident, father reportedly killed his son over the property dispute at Bangaramma colony near Chinamushidivada Satyanagara colony in Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam district. Going into details, Goripati Veerraju (72) retired from the Merchant Navy has a son Jalaraju (41) and three daughters. While the daughters were married, Veerraju lives with his son Jalaraju in Bangaramma colony who is also working in the Merchant‌ Navy and is survived by wife Ishwari and two sons.

In the meantime, property dispute has emerged between father and son recently, which led to a physical fight between the duo on Wednesday where Veerraju attacked his son with a hammer in the cellar resulting in Jalaraju collapsing on the spot in a pool of blood.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by relatives and locals. With this, Veerraju went to the Pendurthi police station and surrendered. After receiving information about the incident, Gopalapatnam CI Malla Appa Rao and Pendurthy SIs Srinu and Hari Krishna inspected the area and inquired about the details and shifted the deceased's body to Visakhapatnam KGH for postmortem. "A case of murder has been registered against Veerraju following a complaint by the deceased's wife Ishwari," police said.