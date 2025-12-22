FDP on additive manufacturing held

Mylavaram (NTR district): TheDepartment of Aerospace Engineering at Lakireddy Bali Reddy College of Engineering (Autonomous) here organised a one-week Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Emerging Trends in Additive Manufacturing for Real-Life Applications” under the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) scheme from December 15 to 20. The programme was conducted in offline mode on the college campus.

The six-day programme included expert lectures, research paper discussions, laboratory sessions, reflective activities and an industrial visit to CITD Sub-centre, Vijayawada, offering insights into applications in aerospace, automotive and healthcare sectors.

Eminent academicians and industry experts from NIT Warangal, ARCI Hyderabad, IIT Tirupati, VNIT Nagpur and leading industry organisations served as resource persons. Honorary chairman L Jaya Prakash Reddy, chairman L Prasada Reddy and president G Srinivasa Reddy and Principal Dr K Appa Rao and Vice-Principal Dr B Ramesh Reddy were present.

FDP coordinator Dr P Lovaraju and participants expressed gratitude to the ATAL Academy for its financial support.