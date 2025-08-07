FDP to equip faculty, research scholars with quantum computing insights

Visakhapatnam: To enhance knowledge and skills of faculty members in quantum computing and enable them to address complex real-world challenges through the design and development of quantum machine learning (QML) algorithms, Andhra University is going to organise a five-day faculty development programme (FDP) on Quantum Computing from August 28.

The FDP , titled ‘quantum computing insights for academics – concepts, applications and tools’, aims to equip faculty members and researchers with foundational, advanced knowledge in the emerging field of quantum computing.

Ahead of the poster launch, Andhra University Vice Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar stated that the platform would familiarise faculty members and research scholars with quantum computing applications such as surveillance, healthcare, geology, cyber security, emergency management and remote sensing.

Through the FDP, participants will gain substantial knowledge of quantum computing and its potential in solving real-world problems. They will be equipped to design and implement quantum machine learning (QML) algorithms for academic and practical applications.

The FDP programme that equips faculty and research scholars with practical insights into quantum computing and quantum machine learning (QML), will continue till September 1.

Participants will receive guidance from leading experts, including professors from IITs, NITs, IIITs, scientists from NISER Bhubaneswar, and professionals from various industries.