Students showcase grip on finance at case masters

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), has announced the winners of Case Masters 2025 – Redefining the Accountant, its national business case study competition designed for aspiring finance professionals. This year’s edition drew widespread participation from undergraduate B.Com and BBA students across India, reflecting the growing interest in applied finance and analytical decision-making among young learners.

The competition invited students to step beyond theoretical coursework and engage with real-world business scenarios. A total of 244 teams registered, and 168 teams completed their submissions. Following a detailed evaluation, 35 teams progressed to Round 2, where they were assessed on analytical rigour, financial understanding, and their ability to communicate complex ideas effectively. The strongest teams advanced to the national finals held on 27 November 2025.

Finalists worked on a case study centred on VoltTech Motors (VTM), an electric vehicle manufacturer in the fictional nation of Corlandia. The case required students to examine challenges related to governance, internal control systems, sustainability reporting, strategic partnerships, and the integration of AI within operational processes. Their presentations were reviewed for depth of insight, commercial awareness, and the practicality of their recommendations.

Three teams emerged at the top after the final presentations. The Strategic Syndicates from Poornima University, Jaipur, secured first place for their structured approach, focused research, and confident delivery. Fusion from Loyola Academy Degree & PG College, Hyderabad, earned second place for their strong analytical depth and well-connected narrative. The Strategists from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, Pune, finished third, recognised for their clarity in identifying risks and offering actionable solutions.