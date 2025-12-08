Paramita Heritage school celebrates anniv

Karimnagar: TheParamita Heritage School in local Padmanagar, here, celebrated its anniversary on Sunday in which renowned educationist and chairman of Paramita and Explorica Educational Institutions Dr E Prasad Rao was present. Students entertained the audience with their performances based on the theme ‘Charvi.’ Eye-catching dances, heart-pounding songs, and thought-provoking plays mesmerised the audience.

As part of the programme, a dance performed about the greatness of mother nature, the hard work of farmers, and the greatness of mother earth in human life stood out. Dr Rao said that the students should compete with the times in the future and rise to a higher level in line with today’s competitive world. He appreciated the efforts of the students and called upon them to work for all-round development.