Padi puja mahotsava held

Nizamabad: ThePadi Puja Mahotsava was organised under the auspices of Brahmasree Balyapalli Subbarao Guruswamy in which Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana participated with devotion.

A special stage was set up in the MLA’s hometown DSN Homes and decorated with flowers. The surrounding areas were beautifully decorated as well. Dhanpal along with his wife and family participated in the programme and performed special pujas.

A large number of devotees came to witness the Padi Puja celebrations. On the occasion, the MLA arranged Biksha Prasadam for Ayyappa Swamy and his devotees.

“With the blessings of Ayyappa Swami, Nizamabad is moving forward on the path of development. We are fortunate to have leaders who are committed to the protection of Hindu Dharma. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the MLA for organizing such a wonderful program for the devotees,” said the Guru Swami on the day.

“The value of the family system in our Indian culture is immense. Culture, service, mutual respect, and love are all the roots that sustain our family. Our Sanatana Dharma has been running for thousands of years while preserving all these values.

Even though the world and eras have changed, our family system has continued to shine as a source of dharma,” said the MLA.

“With the blessings of Ayyappa Swamy, I pray for unity in the society, happiness in families, and health, wealth and peace in every home,” he said.