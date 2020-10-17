Fear grips people as East Godavari floods

Kakinada: East Godavari district is facing unprecedented rainfall and many places submerged totally in the rainwater. As the water entered many houses in low-lying areas, many people have become panicky and are facing a lot of hardship and inconvenience.

In low-lying areas, most of the drains, streams and rivulets are overflowing on the roads. Areas like Avanti Nagar, Bapanna Nagar colony, Jana Chaitanya Colony, Pratap Nagar,Indrapalem, Cheediga, Ganganapalli, Mallayya Agraharam, Dummulpet, Mutta Nagar in Kakinada were inundated with rain and drainage waters.

S Nagamani, a resident of Pratapnagar said that whenever rains inundated the low-lying areas, the officials simply visit and go away without offering any solution to their problem. She said that they are finding it difficult to purchase medicines and there is no help from the village secretaries in this matter.

G Ananta Lakshmi, resident of Cheediga, Kakinada Rural said that occasionally the officials are supplying food with the help of boats.But they are not finding any permanent solution to their problem. She lamented that household articles have been washed away due to heavy rains.

BJP State general secretary Vetukuri Surya Narayana Raju alleged that beside the novel Coronavirus problem, they have been facing the problem of contaminated water as drainage water mixed with drinking water. He visited flood prone areas in Madhavapatnam and other surrounding areas in Kakinada Rural on Friday.

BJP district secretary RambalaVenkateswar Rao complained that people are spending sleepless nights owing to mosquito menace as well as bad stinking smell. They are also afraid of thefts in case they lock up their houses and move to other places. In certain areas there is disruption of power supply. He said that the electrical substation D6 is completely submerged in water.

People are facing problems in the night owing to lack of power supply in certain areas. Meanwhile, the people in the flood-prone areas are experiencing dark nights due to lack of power. Many of the people have evacuated their villages due to submerging of their houses and went to safer places. Remaining people are residing on their terraces.

However, they are not able to get potable drinking water as the water sources in villages are badly damaged and marooned in the floodwaters.