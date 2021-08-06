Fear grips people living close to Pulichintala project

Guntur : Residents of Jadapalli Tanda, one km away from Pulichintala Project, are expressing fears over the quality of construction of the project constructed across the River Krishna at Pulichintala village.

They complain that so far the government did not respond even though one of the crest gates of the project washed away in the floodwater.

A resident K Koteswara Rao said, "One of the crest gates of the project got broken and washed away in the floodwater in the wee hours of Thursday.

If two crest gates of the project will broke, the Tanda will be washed away in the floodwater. What is the fate of the residents. Our families have been facing threat. We demand the government to take steps so that no such incidents occur in future."

Jinta Naik, another resident of Jadapalli Tanda said, "There is need to check quality of construction of the project.

If more than one flood gates will wash away, residents of Jadapalli Tanda and some villages up to Achampet would have to face threat. I am worrying about the safety of Tanda. All the residents are worrying about safety."