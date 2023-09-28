Fed up with AP, Telangana welcomed Lulu with red carpet: Ganta

Hyderabad : TDP leader and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao made strong comments against the YCP government. He criticized that the famous Lulu company was kicked out from Visakhapatnam. He said that the Telangana government gave a warm welcome to 'Lulu', who left Andhra Pradesh.



Fed up with CM Jagan’s 'State Sponsored Terrorism', 'Lulu' has rejected invest in AP. He said that the Telangana government, which signed an agreement with Lulu last year, has inaugurated the biggest mall in Hyderabad today.

"You can't get new investments in AP. You can't save the projects that have already come. When you came to power, 'Lulu' was also 'reversed' in your reverse regime. Chandrababu Naidu made a lot of efforts to bring investments from Lulu Group to the state. He made many contacts and constantly followed Lulu Group, persuaded to invest in AP.

In Visakhapatnam in 2018 an MoU was made to build a shopping mall, convention center and a five-star hotel with an investment of Rs 2000 crores and the foundation stone was also laid. When YSP came to power, Lulu rejected to invest in AP and the neighboring state governments welcomed Lulu with a red carpet.

Such irresponsible actions in our state have damaged the business friendly environment. Due to the lack of job and employment opportunities for the youth, they took the path of the neighboring states. Save the future of our state in 2024 with the weapon of your vote," Ganta said.