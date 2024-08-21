  • Menu
Fertiliser scarcity hits kharif activities in Srikakulam

Paddy transplantation in Amadalavalasa mandal

Srikakulam: Fertiliser scarcity is hampering the kharif agriculture activities in the district. From this year, the state government has decided to distribute fertilisers to farmers through primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) instead of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK).

Infact, PACShave no trade licences for selling fertiliser since the YSRCP government distributed them through RBKs and trade licences of PACS have lapsed.

In this backdrop the state government decided to distribute manure through RBKs during the current kharif season. But even this decision is yet to materialize. In addition, the minimum quantity of the manure is not available in the district. Farmers in Amadalavalasa, Ponduru, Ranastalam, Laveru, G.Sigadam, Sarubujjili, Hiramandal, Kotturu, Bhamini, Burja, Etcherla, Gara and other mandals in the district are looking for fertilisers.

But at the same time, private dealers are procuring the fertilisers from the manufacturing companies and cashing in on the situation by selling the same at high price.

