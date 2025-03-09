Film actor Posani Krishna Murali to be questioned for second day in custody

Film actor Posani Krishna Murali who is police custody will be questioned for a second consecutive day, with his custody set to expire later today. The actor, known for his outspoken criticism of political figures Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, was arrested by Bhawanipuram police in Vijayawada and brought to Kurnool jail at 2 a.m. following a magistrate’s remand order.

Posani's troubles began with a case filed in Adoni Tree Town, where he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh. As the investigation proceeds, police are expected to question him further on these issues, particularly regarding his recent statements aimed at the politicians.

The Kurnool JFCM court is set to hear Posani's bail petition tomorrow, with the magistrate already having reserved a decision on the Adoni police's request for further custody.