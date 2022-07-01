Film exhibitors heave a sigh of relief over HC order

Kakinada: The film exhibitors expressed joy on the stay orders given by AP High Court regarding sale of online tickets. The Vijayawada Film Exhibitors Association filed a petition in the High Court challenging GO No 69 issued by the State government.

After hearing the arguments, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu issued interim orders against the GO No 69. The next hearing is adjourned to July 27.

Andhra Pradesh Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTTDC) Managing Director T Vijay Kumar Reddy said that corporation will launch a portal 'Your Screens' to sell movie tickets at affordable prices stipulated by the government without extra charges. He said the viewers can book movie tickets through Your Screen portal with a service charge of just Rs 1.95 per ticket.

The revenue generated from the online sale of tickets would be credited into the bank accounts of theatres the same day and the theatres could sell 50 per cent of the tickets through service providers as per the existing agreements.

Speaking with The Hans India, Kakinada Exhibitors Association Secretary G Srinivas said that the court order has given temporary relief to them. He said if the HC did not issue the stay order, 80 per cent of the theatres would have been closed across the State.

He said that they are reluctant to sign agreements with the State government regarding sale of online tickets as the government asked film distributors to sign MoU without any clarity besides technical implications. He said that they have already signed MoU in this regard with private online portals like Paytm, Just A ticket and

Easy Ticket, Book My Show among others. The government has stipulated many conditions in ticket sales and the MoU lacks clarity, he pointed out.

Srinivas said that they have planned to close theatres on July 8, if the government insists on the MoU. 'And now, we have temporarily given up the idea of closing the theatres,' he added.

Srinivas demanded the government to convene a meeting with all film exhibitors to sort out their problems. He said that if their demands are conceded they would be willing to sign the MoU with the government. he hoped that the High Court would do justice to their just demands.

Chanakya & Chandragupta theatre in-charge Balakrishna told 'The Hans India' that a GO was issued for the cancellation of current charges due to Covid-19, which has not implemented for one year. When the government is not sincere in implementing the GO pertaining to current charges, how can they believe in the signing of MoU with the government, he

questioned.