Fin min extends Sankranti greetings to people

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav, along with In-charge District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, on Wednesday extended warm Sankranti festival greetings to the people.

In a joint press statement issued on the occasion of Makara Sankranti and Kanuma, the Minister and the In-charge Collector wished that the festival bring happiness, prosperity and abundance to every household.

They expressed hope that people across the district and the state celebrate the harvest festival in a spirit of harmony, joy and togetherness. They stated that Sankranti, which reflects the rich agricultural culture of Andhra Pradesh, symbolizes gratitude to farmers and nature, and inspires values of unity and mutual respect among communities.

On this auspicious occasion, they wished that the coming days bring good harvests, agricultural prosperity and overall development to the farming community.

The Minister and the In-charge Collector also prayed for good health, long life and continued well-being of all citizens, hoping that the blessings of the Almighty remain with the people.

They appealed to everyone to observe the festivities peacefully and responsibly, while preserving the traditional and cultural significance of the festival.

Concluding their message, they conveyed their heartfelt wishes that Sankranti and Kanuma usher in renewed hope, prosperity and happiness, and strengthen the bonds of social harmony among the people