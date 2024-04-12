Final Verdict in Venkatayapalem head tonsure Case to be Announced today

In a major development, the final verdict in the infamous Venkatayapalem head tonsure case in Ramachandrapuram Mandal will be announced on Friday. The case, which dates back to December 29, 1996, has created a sensation in Andhra Pradesh.

The trial concluded on Wednesday in the special court of Visakha SC and ST, which has been investigating the case. The main accused in the case was former Ramachandrapuram MLA and current MLC Thota Trimurthulu, along with 8 other accused.

Unfortunately, the main witness Koti Raju passed away recently. He was the brother of the main victim, Koti Chinaraj. Two of the five victims have also died, adding to the complexity of the case.

The victims and their families have been waiting for justice for 28 years since the case was registered. The accused have been delaying the proceedings with multiple disputes, but now, the final verdict is set to be announced on April 12.

The anticipation surrounding the verdict is high, as the victims and their families hope for closure in this long-standing case of beheading in Venkatayapalem.