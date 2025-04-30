Finally, Bobbili Municipal Council goes to TDP’s kitty

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): Ina significant political shift, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken control of the Bobbili Municipal Council after a successful no-confidence motion led by local MLA Baby Naina. The motion was passed with the support of 21 out of 31 councillors, while only 10 councillors supported the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The municipal governing body was originally formed on March 13, 2021, during the YSRCP government, where the YSRCP secured 19 seats, the TDP won 11 seats, and one independent candidate was elected.

After completing four years of its tenure, the TDP regained power in Andhra Pradesh and began capturing municipalities state-wide gradually. Several councillors elected on behalf of the YSRCP shifted their loyalty to the TDP and issued a no-confidence notice against the chairman, SVM Krishna Rao. The TDP has actively encouraged these defections from the YSRCP, leading to a significant decline in the ruling party’s position within the council.

As a result, the TDP’s strength increased from 11 to 21 councillors, while the YSRCP’s strength dropped from 19 to 9. This shift prompted the chairman to step down from his position. MLA Baby Naina participated in the voting process, which was conducted by presiding officer RDO JVS Rammohan Rao, and supported the TDP councillors, ultimately securing the chairman position for the TDP.

“This victory represents a mandate for development and accountability,” said MLA Baby Naina while addressing the media after the vote.

“People are tired of empty promises.

This is the beginning of a new chapter for Bobbili.” In contrast, YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP engaged in blackmail and offered financial incentives to gain support, labeling the day as a “black day in democracy.”