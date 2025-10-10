Fingerprints of suspects help police curb crimes

Ongole: The Prakasam district police have launched an extensive fingerprinting drive to identify and apprehend habitual offenders evading law enforcement. The police are using the Multi-Source Crime Detection (MSCD) method district-wide to track down repeat criminals.

During nighttime hours, police collect fingerprints from suspicious individuals at bus stands and railway station areas. Post-midnight, they screen individuals moving on roads and collect their fingerprints. The drive has expanded to include people exiting late-night movie theatres and those loitering suspiciously near major market centres during early mornings.

Since the start of the drive on October 1, the police have collected approximately 5295 fingerprints across the district.

Through MSCD analysis, fifteen habitual offenders have been identified and brought under a bind-over status at local police stations. The fingerprinting process is being conducted strategically at high-risk locations and times.

Additionally, fingerprints are being collected from migrant workers engaged in construction and cement work, as well as hotel employees. This approach aims to create a database that enables the rapid identification of perpetrators for any crimes committed within the district. Police authorities stated that this strategy will deter criminals from other districts from committing crimes in Prakasam district by establishing an effective surveillance and identification system.