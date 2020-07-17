Finish construction of public buildings under MGNREGA: Collector Pola Bhaskara

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the concerned officials to complete the construction of village secretariats, Rythy Bharosa centres, and village clinics being taken up with the MGNREGA funds soon.



He conducted a review meeting with the officials on the progress of the works taken up under the employment guarantee scheme in the district on Thursday.

The collector said that the Rythu Bharosa Centres, village secretariats, and village clinics are taken up with Rs 600 crores funds from the MGNREGA. He said that they have received approvals for construction of CC roads with Rs 324 crores and already started the works with Rs 110 crores. He said that they have a target of providing workdays with Rs 1.98 crores budget in July 2020, but works worth Rs 2.09 crores workdays are already in progress. He explained that a total of Rs 526.49 works were done in the district and still have Rs 264.12 crores to take up other works.

The collector ordered the officials to complete the housing colonies' works being taken up by the funds from MGNREGA by the July 25. He ordered to increase the pace in the construction of compound walls to schools and questioned why the Rythu Bharosa Centres are not yet started in some places. He asked the engineers to inform the higher officials about any shortage of sand and cement for the works under the employment guarantee scheme.

The joint collector (RB&R), J Venkata Murali said that they are making sure that no shortage of sand is faced for the construction of public buildings. He ordered the engineers to send the indent for works a bit earlier.

The JC (secretariats and development), TS Chetan, DWMA PD Seenareddy, ZP CEO Kailash Giriswar, PR SE Kondaiah, RWS SE Sanjeeva Reddy, DPO Narayana Reddy, DEO VS Subbarao, RDO Prabhakar Reddy, and others also participated in the meeting.