Just In
Fire breaks out at a shopping mall in Srikakulam, huge property damage reported
A fire breaks out at Sneha Shopping Mall in Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district leaving the material in the shop gutted in the blaze.
A fire breaks out at Sneha Shopping Mall in Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district leaving the material in the shop gutted in the blaze. However, there were no casualties reported.
Upon learning the incident, the fire brigade from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha plunged into action and were able to work diligently to extinguish the fire
According to the preliminary investigation, the fire reportedly caused damage to the property, estimated at Rs. 6 crore and the authorities concluded that a short circuit may have been the cause of the accident. It is important for further investigations to be conducted to ascertain the exact cause and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
The fire safety protocols and regular maintenance of electrical systems are crucial to prevent the occurrence of such accidents.