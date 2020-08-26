Fire breaks out at covid ward in Anantapur govt. hospital, no casualties reported
A fire broke out at Anantapur Government Hospital at midnight on Tuesday.
Upon learning about the fire accident at Anantapur Government Hospital, assistant Collector Surya, District SP Satya Yesubabu and Anantapur MLA Venkatrami Reddy rushed to the spot and inspected the relief efforts. Authorities said the victims in the covid ward were evacuated to another ward immediately after the fire broke out.
However, no one was injured in the accident and the fire was contained. MLA Venkatramireddy said that steps will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.
It is quite alarming as a series of fire accidents have been taking place in Andhra Pradesh. This has caused stir in the state. Off late, 11 patients died at the Covid Care Center in Vijayawada due to a fire accident at the Swarna Palace and an investigation is underway on the incident. If the government is taking steps to take complete fire control measures in hospitals in the state, tue fire accidents seems to continue in the state.