Fire breaks out at Venugopala Swamy temple in Tanuku of West Godavari

Sri Rama Navami celebrations are going on grandly in Telugu states. Meanwhile, there was a mishap occurred in the celebrations taking place in West Godavari after a fire broke out in the premises of the Venugopala Swamy temple where the celebrations were taking place. In this accident, the temple roofs were gutted in fire.



According to the details, Sri Rama Navami celebrations are going on in the Venugopala Swamy temple located in Duva village of Tanuku Mandal. A fire broke out in the temple premises during the celebrations. The canopies of the lake were burnt due to the fire and are spreading.



However, it is suspected that the accident happened due to a short circuit. More information about this accident is yet to be known.