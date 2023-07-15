Fire breaks out from borewell due to gas leak in Konaseema

Fire breaks out from a borewell dug for an aqua pond after a gas leakage at Sivakoti of Rajolu Mandal in Konaseema district.

The locals informed ONGC about the situation, prompting their involvement. ONGC officials and firemen who reached the spot are trying to extinguish the fire and are investigating the cause of gas coming from the well.

It appears that the gas leakage is a result of recent boreholes dug for water in the aqua ponds, leading to an unfortunate accident and subsequent fire outbreak.

The villagers breathed a sigh of relief as they were away from residential areas.



