Fire breaks out from store of Nellore Collectorate

Nellore: In a shocking incident, fire broke out from a store room in Collectorate. No casualties were reported in the incident. It is learnt that furniture and some files gutted in the fire. Officials have not stated anything about the cause of fire. Fire fighters are dousing the fire.

It is to mention here that in the past, when civil supplies office was located a fie accident took place which later turned out to be a deliberate attempt to destroy files etc.