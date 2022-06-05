Fire breaks out in a lorry Chennai kolKata Highway in Bapulapadu
A fire broke out in a lorry at Veeravalli on the Chennai kolKata Highway in the Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district.
A lorry traveling on the national highway caught fire at once. Firefighters rushed to the scene and contained the blaze.
The incident brought vehicles to a standstill for several kilometers on the national highway.
