Fire breaks out in a lorry Chennai kolKata Highway in Bapulapadu

A fire broke out in a lorry at Veeravalli on the Chennai kolKata Highway in the Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district.

A lorry traveling on the national highway caught fire at once. Firefighters rushed to the scene and contained the blaze.

The incident brought vehicles to a standstill for several kilometers on the national highway.

